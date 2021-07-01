WNS (NYSE:WNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.61

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.61 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 146015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in WNS by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 182,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in WNS by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,131,000.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

