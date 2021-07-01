Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Impinj (PI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) recently:

6/30/2021 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/29/2021 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/15/2021 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2021 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company's products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. "

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

