Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.