Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Sells 2,841 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David D. Petratis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegion alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.33. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 36.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.