Douglas Nalette Sells 16,640 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total value of C$471,291.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,981,364.32.

ITP stock opened at C$28.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.61 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.37.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

ITP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

