Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 141,558 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $46,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 237,764 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 404.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

EPRT stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

