Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $1,553,250.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NSP stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,848,000 after buying an additional 96,801 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Insperity by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Insperity by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

