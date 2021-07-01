5,258 Shares in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,029,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,698,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,465,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $482,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,151.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

