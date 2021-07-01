Paul J. Hennessy Sells 49,600 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.