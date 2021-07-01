Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

