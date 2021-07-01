Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare stock opened at $170.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.