Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,555 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,513,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,801,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,945 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

