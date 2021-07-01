Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $165.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

