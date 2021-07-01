Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $668.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

