Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

TSE K opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. Insiders have sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

