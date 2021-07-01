Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 144 ($1.88).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 102.30 ($1.34) on Thursday. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.83.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

