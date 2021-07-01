Quilter Plc Has $526,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $367,316,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $279.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.73 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

