Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

