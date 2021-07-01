Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $404.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

