Quilter Plc Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

