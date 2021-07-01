Stanley Tang Sells 13,741 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $5,751,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72.
NYSE:DASH opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13.
DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $227,829,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
