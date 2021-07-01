Sei Investments Co. Has $774,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 159,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

