Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $66.06 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 85,209 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 220.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,382,318 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,626,689,000 after buying an additional 224,044 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 96,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

