Karani Asset Management LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Karani Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $271.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

