New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,100 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of ORRF opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $259.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.