UBS Group AG Has $2.71 Million Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,358,000 after buying an additional 85,447 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,682,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.