Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.62

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 3088781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker bought 650,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AACQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

