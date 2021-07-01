Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Up 1.9%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 240.50 ($3.14). 110,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 319,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

Several brokerages have commented on BOWL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29. The company has a market capitalization of £412.83 million and a P/E ratio of -16.78.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

