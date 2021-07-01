Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after buying an additional 60,356 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

