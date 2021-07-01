Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 226.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

