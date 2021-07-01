Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $300.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $305.85.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

