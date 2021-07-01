Blair William & Co. IL Buys 367 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $256.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.10. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

