3,629 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $123.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

