Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 239,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW stock opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

