Bank of Montreal Can Buys 35,946 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 179.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,287.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

