Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 615.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

INOV opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

