Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.67% of Financial Institutions worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.