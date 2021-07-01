Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Declines By 65.6%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

APMSF stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.18. Aperam has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

