Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85. Autoneum has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $122.85.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

