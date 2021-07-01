IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.62

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 32001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.60 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of C$181.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.99.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

