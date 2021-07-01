Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.32. 5,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $857.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

