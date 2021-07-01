Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.32. 5,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $857.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.