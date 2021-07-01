Christopher S. Henney Sells 12,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prothena stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.55. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $59.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

