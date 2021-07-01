Mala Murthy Sells 3,851 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $166.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.63. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 65,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

