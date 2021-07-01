Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.70% of CalAmp worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CalAmp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

