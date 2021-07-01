Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $219.51 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

