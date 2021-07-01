Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.