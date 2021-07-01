Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ingredion by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ingredion by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 238.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

