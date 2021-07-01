Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.