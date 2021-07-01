Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.51. 4,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 178,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $804.77 million, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clarus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Clarus by 3.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 5.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.