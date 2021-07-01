zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €320.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZO1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €233.50 ($274.71).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €273.20 ($321.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €248.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17. zooplus has a 1 year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1 year high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

